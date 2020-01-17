AAR Mobility Systems awarded contract from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support to produce specialized shipping/storage containers

CADILLAC, Michigan, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE:AIR) Mobility Systems has been awarded a sole-source Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to produce specialized shipping/storage containers and accessories. The containers and accessories will be manufactured in Cadillac. The sole-source IDIQ contract with the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia includes a two-year base period, with an option to extend thereafter for three additional years, for an estimated value of $90 million.

This contract provides the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies with a direct method for procuring AAR's rapid deployment products, which have been used by troops around the globe for over five decades. The products are designed to offer militaries worldwide a robust, modular and secure method for transporting their mission-critical equipment and for use by troops once deployed.

"We take pride in providing these critical assets to support the warfighter," said Jeffery Jackson, AAR Mobility Systems Vice President of Business Development. "This contract will ensure that the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies maintain their full spectrum dominance."

For more information on AAR Mobility Systems, visit aarmobilitysystems.com .

# # #

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About AAR Mobility Systems

AAR Mobility Systems is a division of AAR and a leading global supplier of rapid deployment equipment, including mobile tactical shelters, pallets and expeditionary containers that enhance the military's ability to mobilize, deploy, maneuver and sustain forces. AAR Mobility also manufactures large lightweight structural assemblies and platforms that support mission essential functions. Products are supported through a network of service centers, field service teams and strategic partners. More information can be found at aarmobilitysystems.com .

Media contact: Jeffery Jackson, Vice President of Business Development, at jeffery.jackson@aarcorp.com or +1.231.779.4829.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Attachments

Daniela Pietsch AAR Corp. +1.630.227.5100 editor@aarcorp.com