ChannelAdvisor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 12, 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2019 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the periods. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com .



What: ChannelAdvisor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 2649277, Toll Free



(704) 288-0612, Passcode 2649277, Toll Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .



Investor Contact:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Traci Mangini

+1 (919) 228-4886

traci.mangini@channeladvisor.com

or