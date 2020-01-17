Market Overview

BlackRock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

Globe Newswire  
January 17, 2020 7:55am   Comments
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the January 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on January 28, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 31, 2020.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.094
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.036
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.087
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.034
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.049
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.075
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.077
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.071
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.072
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.072
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.040
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.040
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.075
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.049
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.097
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.059
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.084
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.087
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.031
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.030
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.065
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.073
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.061
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.063
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.066
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.066
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.063
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.053
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.045
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.048
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.044
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.052
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.077
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U

Estimated January Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The January cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.058

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 27, 2020, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.96 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit  www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.96 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds  are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

