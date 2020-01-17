Surgical Lights Market Size to Reach USD 833.5 Million by 2026, Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Diseases to Promote Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Surgical Lights Market size is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period owing to continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities worldwide. Fortune Business Insights provides an in-depth analysis of the market in their report titled, "Surgical Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals & ASC's, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report predicts the global Surgical Lights Market to reach USD 833.5 million by the end of 2026. The market is expected to rise from USD 586.4 million in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.5% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



The report offers Surgical Lights Market analysis, primarily focusing on factors propelling or repelling the growth of the market. It also provides insights into the market listing the major industry developments. All information gathered in the report is extracted from both primary and secondary research methods. The names of various market players are also listed in the report, coupled with the major growth strategies adopted by them in order to attract high operating lights market revenue. These strategies mainly include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, investments in research and development, company collaborations, and others. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Advent of LED Lights in Market to Propel Market Growth

Surgical lights are medical devices located at the center-stage of the surgical suites and procedure rooms. These devices provide illumination during operations and other surgical procedures for optimum visualization to medical attendees and doctors at hospitals. Surgical lights have various beneficial properties such as pure white light, shadow-less illumination, and negligible heating over long periods of time, which helps to increase its demand in the market. As per current Surgical Lights Market trends, the LED lights segment is dominating the market owing to their better illumination properties.



Asia Pacific to Register High Growth Rate on Account of Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure and Improving Medical Facilities

On a geographical note, North America is expected to register substantial growth in the global operating lights market owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures. In 2018, North America generated a revenue of USD 178.2 million on account of the consolidation of hospital and healthcare infrastructure in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. Additionally, the rise in number of acute and chronic diseases, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures for treating such diseases is boosting the regional market for surgical lights.

On the other side, the market in Europe may face rough waters on account of the decreasing number of hospital setups in nations such as Italy, Germany, and France. The Asia Pacific market is likely to witness a high growth rate on account of the increasing number of medical infrastructure setups and the advent of better medical technologies for treatment procedures. Besides this, the market in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are considered to witness remarkable growth in the coming years on account of the advent of advanced technology in medical facilities.

Key Industry Developments:

May 2017 – An exclusive distribution agreement was signed between Merivaara Oy and Bender UK for the distribution of Merivaara Q Flow surgical lights in the nation





– An exclusive distribution agreement was signed between Merivaara Oy and Bender UK for the distribution of Merivaara Q Flow surgical lights in the nation January 2019 – The launch of the new Maquet Power LED II was announced by Getinge AB at the Arab Health, held in Dubai. This new launch is anticipated to strengthen the surgical lights portfolio of the company.

List of the leading companies operating in the Surgical Lights Market include:

BihlerMED

Technomed India

Steris Plc.

Stryker

Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Skytron

S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Getinge AB

HillRom Services Inc.



