New Developments In Investigation of McDonald's Corp. Conducted by Block & Leviton

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating whether McDonald's (NASDAQ:MCD) and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with recent allegations that the company failed to put into place proper procedures and controls to prevent workplace discrimination.



On May 21, 2019, the American Civil Liberties Union ("ACLU") announced the filing of 25 new lawsuits and regulatory charges of condoning sexual harassment in the workplace and retaliating against employees. Then on November 3, 2019, McDonald's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Easterbrook, was terminated for having an undisclosed relationship with an employee.

Most recently, on January 7, 2020, two McDonald's executives filed a lawsuit against the fast-food giant alleging systemic racial discrimination and a hostile work environment under the company's former chief executive.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired McDonald's common stock, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/mcd .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT: