Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grubhub Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 21, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Grubhub Inc. ("Grubhub" or the "Company") (NYSE: GRUB ) investors who purchased common stock between July 30, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On October 28, 2019, Grubhub announced disappointing financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2019, revealing that an important demand metric, daily average grubs, had actually fallen 6% sequentially despite an increase in active diners. The Company slashed 2019 earnings and revenue projections, and expected only $100 million in EBITDA for 2020, more than 70% below market expectations.

On this news, Grubhub share price fell $25.28, or over 43%, to close at $33.11 per share on October 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (2) that Grubhub's new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (3) that Grubhub's vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive restaurant partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive non-partnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (4) that Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company's profitability; and (5) that as a result, Grubhub's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grubhub common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 21, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

