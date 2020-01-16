Market Overview

LKQ Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on Thursday, February 20, 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 16, 2020 10:00am   Comments
CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Conference Call Details

LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on February 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the investor conference call, please dial (833) 236-5754. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (647) 689-4182. The investor conference call will require you to enter conference ID: 8515259#.

Webcast and Presentation Details

The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (www.lkqcorp.com) in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The telephone replay will require you to enter conference ID: 8515259#. An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website. Both formats of replay will be available through March 5, 2020. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
jpboutross@lkqcorp.com

