Quincy Jones Headlines Avid's Stellar Lineup of Music Creators for Its 2020 NAMM Show Main Stage Events

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® (NASDAQ:AVID) has announced the extensive Main Stage event schedule for its 2020 NAMM Show booth, including very special guest and legendary producer, songwriter and composer Quincy Jones. An extraordinary line-up of audio professionals will appear in 56 sessions on Avid's Main Stage (booth #15502, North Hall, Anaheim Convention Center, Jan. 16-19). These sessions are the premier source to learn about music, audio post production and live sound where presenters will exchange ideas and give workflow demos highlighting Avid's newest products, features, and tips and tricks to aspiring music creators attending the show.

"Avid's Main Stage events have big value for seasoned and aspiring professionals alike, whether it's a session on music production, audio post, immersive audio mixing, or music creation," said Rob D'Amico, Director of Product Marketing for Audio Solutions at Avid. "Every year, we call on the Avid user community to build an unsurpassed schedule that delivers a massive benefit to all NAMM attendees to learn from the best of the best, including this year's very special guest Quincy Jones."

Each year at NAMM, Avid's Main Stage is the place for anyone to learn from the most accomplished creators in music and audio post-production. Renowned producers, editors and mixers appearing this year are known for their work with artists such as Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Adele, on films including Lady and the Tramp and The Greatest Showman, and with touring bands including Metallica and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Main Stage highlights include:



Mastering engineer Jett Galindo, whose credits span multiple genres and legendary artists including Bette Midler, Randy Travis and Roberta Flack, who will deliver powerful mastering tips and techniques for Pro Tools users in several sessions.

Multiple sessions led by Grammy-nominated musician and DJ Matt Lange, who is best known for co-producing the albums "These Hopeful Machines" and Glenn Morrison's "Goodbye" as well as releasing records with the most influential electronic dance music labels. He will share his experiences including how he created one of his newest album cuts using Dolby Atmos in Pro Tools.

Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1-1:45 p.m. : Avid welcomes Quincy Jones, who will discuss his remarkable creative career spanning more than 60 years with a record 28 Grammy Awards, 80 Grammy nominations and a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

Saturday, Jan. 18 from 5-5:30 p.m.: At the NAMM Show, Avid continues to campaign for making technology increasingly accessible to visually impaired music and sound creators. Avid's Ed Gray and Sam Butler will host a panel on the latest accessibility developments and best practices in music creation.

Download the entire Main Stage schedule at www.avid.com. Avid also will stream exclusive video interviews with Main Stage presenters immediately following each session on Avid's 2020 NAMM YouTube Playlist .

