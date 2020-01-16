Kars4Kids Partners with The Child Center of NY for Martin Luther King Day Winter Wear Charity Distribution

Far Rockaway, NY, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National car donation nonprofit Kars4Kids is extending the holiday gifting season for the Far Rockaway community by distributing warm winter sweaters, coats, and jackets on January 20, Martin Luther King Day, to children and adults in the community. The winter wear distribution, to warm and benefit hundreds of residents of all ages, is in conjunction with the Child Center of New York and will be held in three of the Child Center's Cornerstone locations.

"It's normal for people to settle back into routine as the excitement of the holidays dies down, but we're still looking out for those children who don't have proper gear for the coldest months of the year," says Wendy Kirwan, director of communications at Kars4Kids. "We strongly believe that every child deserves to be warm in winter."

A national Jewish nonprofit with a suite of year-round educational and mentoring programs, Kars4Kids' annual charity distributions are one aspect of its broader mission to develop children into productive members of their communities.

"As a service provider in the Far Rockaway area for over 10 years, we have noticed that some of our participants and their families struggle with meeting the basic needs in providing warm clothing during the winter months. In most cases, families have to sacrifice in order to provide for the children. Many of our families live in public housing and often struggle with housing issues, it would be a blessing to provide them with these articles of clothing to brighten up this post-holiday season," says Brian Davis, who serves as site director of the Beach 41st Cornerstone Community Center.

All Long Island area residents are welcome to attend the distribution, which will be held from 12-4pm on January 20, 2020 at three locations:

Redfern Cornerstone Community Center1544 Hassock StreetFar Rockaway, NY 11691



Ocean Bay Cornerstone Community Center57-10 Beach Channel DriveArverne, NY 11692



Beach 41rst Community Center426 Beach 40th StreetFar Rockaway, NY 11691(exact time and date may vary)



All items will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kars4Kids is a nationally recognized Jewish 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that gives back to the community through a variety of education, youth development, family outreach and faith-based programs. The charity's iconic and innovative donation programs raise funds for its many year-round programs for children and families.

