MRO Middle East, the gulf region's largest event for commercial aircraft maintenance, returns to Dubai, February 24-26

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRO Middle East (#MROME) summit and exhibition will be held February 24-26 in Dubai, UAE. The combined summit and trade show, co-located with Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), is the Gulf region's leading conference and exhibition for commercial aviation maintenance.



Gathering over 5,000 attendees from the entire airline supply chain, more than 83 countries are represented at the event, offering networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers.

According to Aviation Week 2020 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast, fleets in the Middle East are expected to nearly double, growing from 1,760 aircraft in 2020 to 3,670 aircraft by 2029, a CAGR of 8.5%. MRO demand in the Middle East is projected to double in the next 10 years and could reach $16.5 billion by 2029.

The MRO Middle East Exhibition (February 25-26), with more than 300 solution providers, is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center (Za'abeel Halls 2-3). The event is free to attend to industry professionals and showcases the latest technologies and suppliers that are changing the way the MRO industry operates. The exhibition hours are Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see who is exhibiting .

The MRO Middle East Summit takes place the day before the main exhibition, on Monday, February 24 at the Conrad Dubai. The one-day conference attracts 150+ senior attendees from the aviation aftermarket to network, explore the landscape, and discuss emerging opportunities in the Middle East. The sessions will be followed by a networking reception for delegates.

Summit speakers include:

MRO Middle East Platinum Sponsors are HEICO , Lufthansa Technik , Satair and StandardAero , and Gold Sponsors are Atitech , Collins Aerospace , Embraer , and Turkish Technic .

"With a presence in five continents, Middle Eastern airlines have spearheaded air traffic growth in this region twice as fast as the rest of the world, and the global MRO industry will soon reach $100 billion," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events, Aviation Week Network. "Professionals involved in any aspect of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul will have the opportunity to network with those who are fostering growth in the region, developing cutting-edge technology, and pushing the industry forward."

Additional 2020 MRO events include: MRO Australasia, March 11-12, Brisbane, Australia; MRO Americas, April 28-30, Dallas, Texas; ap&m Europe , May 19-21, Manchester, UK; Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe , June 10-11, London; Aero Engines Europe , September 16-17, Stavanger, Norway; MRO Asia-Pacific/Aero Engines Asia-Pacific , September 22-24, Singapore; and MRO Europe , October 27-29, Barcelona, Spain.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East

Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East is one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry's events sector, and which launched the very first Dubai Airshow in 1989, in conjunction with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports and the UAE Armed Forces.

Covering all aerospace-related events in the Tarsus portfolio, Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East has a long-standing relationship with the global aerospace industry, an in-depth knowledge of the market and a hard-earned reputation for delivering event excellence. Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East maintains offices in Dubai and London.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Kelley Grace +1-561-702-7471 Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net



