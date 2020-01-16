PRMW, HABT, TIVO, and TCBI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ GM: PRMW ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Primo Water's agreement to be acquired by Cott Corporation. Shareholders of Primo Water will receive $5.04 in cash and 0.6549 shares of Cott Corporation or $14.00 in cash or 1.0229 shares of Cott Corporation for each share of Primo Water owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-primo-water-corporation .

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HABT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to The Habit Restaurants' agreement to be acquired by YUM! Brands, Inc. Shareholders of The Habit Restaurants will receive $14.00 in cash for each share of The Habit Restaurants owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-habit-restaurants-inc .

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TIVO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TiVo's agreement to merge with Xperi Corporation. Shareholders of TiVo will receive 0.455 shares of Xperi common stock for each share of TiVo owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tivo-corporation .

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TCBI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Texas Capital's agreement to be acquired by Independent Bank Group, Inc. Shareholders of Texas Capital will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank Group for each share of Texas Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-texas-capital-bancshares-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

