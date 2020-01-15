CAPREIT Announces January 2020 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its January 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The January distribution will be payable on February 18, 2020 to Unitholders of record on January 31, 2020.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT ("CAPREIT") is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts managing over 64,000 residential rental apartment and townhouse suites and manufactured home community sites in major urban centres across Canada, the Netherlands, and Ireland. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 93%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

