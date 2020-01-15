BellRing Brands Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2020 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy Horn Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.



BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter after market close on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (833) 954-1568 in the United States and (409) 216-6583 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is 6897520. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing's website at www.bellring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, February 21, 2020 by dialing (800) 859-8367 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 from outside of the United States and using the conference identification number 6897520. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing's website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®, appeal to a broad range of consumers across all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Matt Mainer

matt.mainer@postholdings.com

(314) 644-7618