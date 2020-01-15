MEDIA ADVISORY: First-ever International Conference in Canada on Security and Geopolitical Issues in the Indo-Pacific Convenes in Vancouver January 22-23, 2020
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Charting a Common Approach international conference is the first of its kind in Canada to facilitate a dialogue on geopolitical issues in the Indo-Pacific and will convene January 22-23, 2020 at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Hosted by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with the support of government and private sector partners, this invitation-only forum will serve as a venue for informed scholarship and policy discussion to develop a strategy and response to regional issues surrounding the Indo-Pacific, an emerging geopolitical construct that extends from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific.
Speakers and Special Guests include:
- Admiral (Retired) Scott H. Swift – Robert E. Wilhelm Fellow, MIT Center for International Studies; Former Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
- Ambassador Yasuhisa Kawamura – Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in Canada
- Elissa Golberg – Assistant Deputy Minister for Strategic Policy, Global Affairs Canada
- Ambassador Sujan R. Chinoy – Director General, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses
- Dr. Jeffrey Hornung – Political Scientist, RAND Corporation
- Professor Yuichi Hosoya – Professor, Keio University
- Ambassador Abdul Kadir Jailani – Ambassador, Republic of Indonesia to Canada
- David Welch – University Research Chair and Professor of Political Science, University of Waterloo
- Jonathan Berkshire Miller – Senior Visiting Fellow, Japan Institute of International Affairs
- Elina Noor – Visiting Fellow, Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia
- Dr. Joanne Wallis – Associate Professor, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre at the Australian National University
- Deanna Horton – Senior Fellow, Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto
- Joe Armstrong – Vice President, Global Business Operations, Products and Solutions, CAE Canada
- Steve Dechka – Co-Chair, Japan-Canada Chambers Council
- Dr. Kristi Govella – Assistant Professor, Asian Studies Program at the University of Hawaii
- Prof. Masahiro Kawai – Representative Director and Director General, Economic Research Institute for Northeast Asia
- Jay Khosla – Assistant Deputy Minister, Natural Resources Canada
- Yuen Pau Woo – Canadian Senator
- Dr. Nong Hong – Executive Director and Senior Fellow, Institute for China-America Studies
- Ambassador Tsuneo Nishida – Honorary Director, The Center for Peace at Hiroshima University
- Dr. Eva Pejsova – Associate Fellow, French Foundation for Strategic Research
- Natalie Sambhi – Executive Director, Verve Research; PhD Candidate, Strategic Defence Studies Centre at the Australian National University
Media availability is limited and media representatives who wish to cover conference media opportunities must register by 1 pm PT (4 pm ET) on Friday, January 17, 2020 with valid media credentials.
Media Opportunities:
Event: Media availability; Luncheon Keynote Presentation featuring Admiral (Retired) Scott Swift, Former Commander, US Pacific Fleet.
Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Location: Crystal Pavilion B & C, Pan Pacific Hotel, 300–999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.
Time: 11:30 a.m. PT
Note: Media should arrive by 11:15 a.m. PT; lunch will be served to registered media only. Please be advised that space is limited.
---
Event: Photo opportunity/media scrum; ‘FOIP Conference Summary Statement' with key conference stakeholders.
Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020
Location: Atrium Boardroom, Pan Pacific Hotel, 300–999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC.
Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
Note: Media should arrive by 12: p.m. PT.
---
Event: Pre-conference telephone interviews and onsite one-on-one interviews with FOIP 2020 speakers and special guests from Asia or Canada; available by special request only.
Date: January 17-21, 2020
Contact: APF Canada Communications Manager, Michael Roberts via michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca subject line, FOIP 2020 Media Request.
Associated link
The Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Charting a Common Approach conference agenda.
https://www.asiapacific.ca/sites/default/files/foip_agenda_media.pdf
Contact
Michael Roberts
Communications Manager
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
michael.roberts@asiapacfic.ca
