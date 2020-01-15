Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SHREVEPORT, La., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the "Company") (NASDAQ:HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on January 15, 2020, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2020, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2020.



Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com .

