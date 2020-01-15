Market Overview

Blue Capital Will Release Its Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Position on January 30, 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 15, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH); ("Blue Capital") expects to release its fourth quarter 2019 financial position after the market close on January 30, 2020.

About Blue Capital

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., is currently winding down its operations.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or at www.bcapre.bm.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 441 278 0988
Email: investorrelations@Sompo-Intl.com

