Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income of $35.5 Million for the Fourth Quarter and $142.9 Million for the Full Year of 2019

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, today announced quarterly net income of $35.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a 12% decrease as compared to $40.3 million net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's net income was $142.9 million, a 6% decrease as compared to $152.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.06 per basic and diluted common share as compared to $1.17 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2018, a 9% decrease in earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 2018.

For the full year 2019, net income was $4.18 per basic and diluted common share as compared to $4.44 per basic common share and $4.42 per diluted common share for 2018, a 6% decrease in basic and 5% decrease in diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2019 as compared to 2018.

"Notwithstanding the negative impact that declining interest rates in the second half of 2019 and a flat yield curve are having on our revenues and net interest margin, we are pleased to report a continued trend of both average loan and deposit growth, together with continuing solid asset quality and favorable operating leverage. Additionally, our capital base remains very strong, with ratios well in excess of the requirements for well capitalized status," noted Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Ms. Riel added that "While period end loan balances in the fourth quarter 2019 were flat as compared to September 30, 2019, average loans increased 0.5% over the third quarter of 2019 and were 9% higher in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2019 the funding of construction loans tapered off as expected and we experienced higher loan payoffs. These payoffs (which accounted for about 40% of the full year of 2019 payoffs) were expected and reflected in part the successful completion of projects. Funding of C&I loans improved during the quarter and the loan pipeline remained strong. For the full year of 2019, loan balances increased 8% while average loans increased 10% over 2018, close to planned levels."

Ms. Riel added, "Deposit activity in the fourth quarter 2019 was very fluid as period end balances declined by about 2% as compared to September 30, 2019, however, average deposit balances increased a strong 5% in the fourth quarter 2019 over the third quarter in 2019. We have many large depositor clients whose balances fluctuate regularly and can impact overall deposit levels at a point in time. We focus more on growing average balances, which more directly relate to revenue. For the fourth quarter of 2019, average deposits were 11% higher as compared to the fourth quarter in 2018. For the full year 2019, deposit balances increased by 4%, while average deposit balances increased a strong 12%."

Total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $87.4 million, as compared to $87.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $87.3 for the third quarter in 2019. For the year 2019, total revenue was $349.7 million, as compared to $339.6 million for the year of 2018, a 3% increase.

Ms. Riel further commented, "For the fourth quarter of 2019, as noted, we experienced very strong growth of average deposits as compared to minimal loan growth, resulting in significantly higher average liquidity. This higher average liquidity ($739 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 vs. $306 million normalized average for the first three quarters of 2019) contributed to a decline in the net interest margin to 3.49% for the fourth quarter from 3.72% in the third quarter of 2019. The higher liquidity position in the fourth quarter resulted in an average loan to deposit ratio of 98% as compared to 102% for the third quarter of 2019. Also contributing to the decreased net interest margin for the fourth quarter was a 21 basis point decline in the yield on the loan portfolio to 5.18% versus 5.39% for the third quarter 2019, largely due to the sharp decline in the one month average LIBOR interest rate in the fourth quarter (down 39 basis points to 1.79%). Approximately 40% of the Bank's loan balances are on notes indexed to this LIBOR rate." Ms. Riel added, "While we were able to realize declines in our cost of funds as market rates declined in the fourth quarter of 2019 (13 basis points from 1.28% to 1.15%), the variable rate nature of our loan portfolio has resulted in a sharper decline in asset yields than in the cost of funds. Importantly, our credit quality remained very strong in the fourth quarter as the level of nonperforming assets was 0.56% of total assets at December 31, 2019 and the annualized level of net charge offs to average loans was 0.13%." Ms. Riel added, "The Company's operating efficiency, another key driver of our financial performance, remained favorable." For the fourth quarter in 2019, the efficiency ratio was 39.7%, as compared to 36.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and was 40.0% for the full year 2019, which is inclusive of elevated legal costs as discussed below.

Combining all operating factors for the fourth quarter 2019, the Company achieved a return on average assets of 1.49%, a return on average common equity of 11.78%, and a return on average tangible common equity ratio of 12.91%, while sustaining strong capital levels.

For the full year 2019 over 2018, average deposit growth was 12%, average loan growth was 10%, revenue growth was 3% and noninterest expense growth was 10%. The net interest margin for 2019 was 3.77% as compared to 4.10% for the year 2018. While lower, we believe our net interest margin for 2019 remains above peer banking companies. Period end to period end, loan growth in 2019 was 8% and deposit growth was 4%.

Comparing asset yields and cost of funds for the full year of 2019 to the full year 2018, loan yields were down 9 basis points (from 5.54% to 5.45%), yields on earning assets were also down 9 basis points (from 5.09% to 5.00%) and the cost of funds was up 24 basis points (from 0.99% to 1.23%). Importantly, our funding costs, while up in 2019 over 2018, continue to benefit from the substantial level of average noninterest deposits as a percentage of average total deposits of 30.6% in 2019. Having a significant portion of the loan portfolio with variable and adjustable rates in a declining rate environment (specifically the latter half of 2019) has been the major factor in compressing the net interest margin and negatively impacting revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters. Ms. Riel added, "We expect that further lowering of deposit interest rates in 2020 together with more stable short term market rates will take some pressure off of further margin declines."

The return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.61% for the year 2019 as compared to 1.91% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE") was 12.20% for the full year 2019 as compared to 14.89% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The annualized return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") was 13.40% for the full year 2019 as compared to 16.63% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Asset quality measures remained solid in the fourth quarter of 2019. At December 31, 2019, the Company's nonperforming loans amounted to $48.7 million (0.65% of total loans) as compared to $57.7 million (0.76% of total loans) at September 30, 2019 and $16.3 million (0.23% of total loans) at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets amounted to $50.2 million (0.56% of total assets) at December 31, 2019 compared to $59.1 million (0.66% of total assets) at September 30, 2019 and $17.7 million (0.21% of total assets) at December 31, 2018. For 2019, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $9.4 million (0.13% of average loans), as compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million (0.05% of average loans) for 2018.

Management continues to remain attentive to any signs of deterioration in borrowers' financial conditions and is proactive in taking the appropriate steps to mitigate risk. Furthermore, the Company is diligent in placing loans on nonaccrual status and believes, based on its loan portfolio risk analysis, that its December 31, 2019 allowance for credit losses, at 0.98% of total loans (excluding loans held for sale), is adequate to absorb probable credit losses within the loan portfolio as of the end of the year. The allowance for credit losses was 0.98% of total loans at September 30, 2019 and 1.00% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for credit losses represented 151% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019.

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $8.99 billion, relatively flat as compared to $9.00 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased 7% as compared to $8.39 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $7.54 billion at December 31, 2019, relatively flat as compared to $7.56 billion at September 30, 2019, and an 8% increase as compared to $6.99 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans held for sale amounted to $56.7 million at December 31, 2019 as compared to $52.2 million at September 30, 2019, a 9% increase, and $19.3 million at December 31, 2018, a 195% increase. The investment portfolio totaled $843.4 million at December 31, 2019, a 19% increase from $708.5 million at September 30, 2019. As compared to December 31, 2018, the investment portfolio at December 31, 2019 increased by $59.2 million or 8%.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $7.22 billion, as compared to deposits of $7.40 billion at September 30, 2019, a 2% decline, and deposits of $6.97 billion at December 31, 2018, a 4% increase. Total borrowed funds (excluding customer repurchase agreements) were $467.7 million at December 31, 2019, $317.6 million at September 30, 2019 and $217.3 million at December 31, 2018.

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019 increased 0.5%, to $1.19 billion, compared to $1.18 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased 7%, from $1.11 billion at December 31, 2018. Growth in retained earnings has enhanced the Company's capital position well in excess of regulatory requirements for well capitalized status. The total risk based capital ratio was 16.20% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 16.08% at both September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018. In addition, the tangible common equity ratio was 12.22% at December 31, 2019, compared to 12.13% at September 30, 2019 and 12.11% at December 31, 2018.

On August 9, 2019, the Company announced a Share Repurchase Plan which authorized share repurchases up to 5% of outstanding shares (1,715,547) until expiration on December 31, 2019. Through December 31, 2019, the Company has repurchased 1,304,500 shares at a weighted average price of $42.06 per share. On December 18, 2019, the Company announced a new Share Repurchase Plan which authorized share repurchases up to approximately 5% of outstanding shares (1,641,000) until expiration on December 31, 2020.

The Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend on December 16, 2019 of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on January 15, 2020 and payable January 31, 2020.

Analysis of the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

Net interest income decreased 1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 over the same period in 2018 ($80.7 million versus $81.7 million), resulting from a 48 basis point reduction of the net interest margin offset by growth in average earning assets of 12%. The net interest margin was 3.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company believes its net interest margin remains favorable compared to peer banking companies and that its disciplined approach to managing the loan portfolio to a 5.18% yield for the fourth quarter of 2019 has been a significant factor in its overall profitability.

The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The higher provisioning in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, is primarily due to higher net charge-offs. Net charge-offs of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 represented an annualized 0.16% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, as compared to net charge-offs of $844 thousand, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2019 were attributable to Commercial & Industrial loans ($3.0 million).

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased to $6.7 million from $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, due substantially to $1.3 million higher gains on sale of residential mortgage loans offset by $373 thousand lower service charges on deposits. The residential mortgage unit had higher sales and resulting gains on the sale of these loans in the fourth quarter of 2019 (gains of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $1.2 million for the same period in 2018). Residential mortgage loans closed were $228 million for the fourth quarter in 2019 versus $91 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The FHA business unit generated income of $395 thousand on the origination, securitization, servicing and sale of FHA Multifamily-Backed GNMA securities in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $507 thousand for the same period in 2018. The SBA business unit generated $138 thousand in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2019 from sales of the guaranteed portion on SBA loans compared to $167 thousand for the same period in 2018.

The efficiency ratio, which measures the ratio of noninterest expense to total revenue, was 39.71% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to 36.09% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest expenses totaled $34.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $31.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This was attributable to a $3.2 million increase resulting from additional staffing, merit increases, and incentives. Legal, accounting, and professional fees increased by $1.7 million as discussed below. Other expenses decreased $1.1 million due primarily to lower broker fees.

The effective income tax rate was higher (28.8%) for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to 24.7% for the same period in 2018 due primarily to a decrease in federal tax credits, an increase in nondeductible expenses, and adjustments related to the completion of the 2018 tax returns.

Analysis of the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018

Net interest income increased 2% for the year ended December 31, 2019 over the same period in 2018 ($324.0 million versus $317.0 million), resulting from growth in average earning assets of 11%. The net interest margin was 3.77% for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to 4.10% for the same period in 2018. The Company believes its net interest margin remains favorable compared to peer banking companies and that its disciplined approach to managing the loan portfolio yield to 5.45% for the full year of 2019 has been a significant factor in its overall profitability. Additionally, the percentage of average noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits was 30.6% for the full year of 2019 versus 33.4% for the same period in 2018.

The provision for credit losses was $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The higher provisioning during 2019, as compared to 2018, is due to higher net charge-offs. Net charge-offs of $9.4 million during 2019 represented an annualized 0.13% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, as compared to $3.5 million or an annualized 0.05% of average loans, excluding loans held for sale, in 2018. Net charge-offs during 2019 were attributable primarily to commercial real estate ($5.0 million) and commercial loans ($4.5 million).

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $25.7 million as compared to $22.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 14% increase due to $2.7 million higher gains on sale of residential mortgage loans, $1.4 million higher gain on sale of investment securities, offset by $767 thousand lower service charges on deposits. The residential mortgage unit had $8.2 million of gains on the sale of loans for the full year of 2019 versus $5.4 million for the same period in 2018 resulting from higher loan originations and subsequent loan sales. Residential mortgage loans closed were $698 million for the full year 2019 versus $424 million for the full year 2018. The FHA business unit generated income of $501 thousand on the origination, securitization, servicing and sale of FHA Multifamily-Backed GNMA securities for the full year 2019 compared to $357 thousand for the same period in 2018. The SBA business unit generated $309 thousand in revenue from sales of the guaranteed portion on SBA loans for the full year 2019 compared to $540 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest expenses totaled $139.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $126.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 10% increase. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $12.1 million due primarily to $8.2 million of nonrecurring charges related to acceleration of share based compensation expenses associated with the retirement of our former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the resignation of certain directors. In addition, $4.0 million of the increase resulted from additional staffing, merit increases, and incentives. Legal, accounting and professional fees increased by $2.5 million as discussed below. For 2019, the efficiency ratio was 39.99% as compared to 37.31% for the same period in 2018.

Legal, accounting and professional fees and expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased to $4.1 million from $2.5 million for the same period in 2018, a 68% increase. Legal, accounting and professional fees and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $12.2 million from $9.7 million in 2018, a 25% increase. The increased expenses for both the quarter-to-date and year-to-date 2019 periods were primarily associated with government agencies investigations previously disclosed in the second quarter 2019 earnings press release. The Company expects to continue to incur elevated levels of legal and professional fees and expenses in 2020 as it continues to cooperate with these investigations. Other than these increased costs, we do not believe at this time that the resolution of these investigations will be materially adverse to the Company. As a result of these ongoing investigations, there have been no regulatory restrictions placed on the Company's ability to fully engage in its banking business as presently conducted. We are, however, unable to predict the duration, scope or outcome of these investigations.

The effective income tax rate for the year ended 2019 was higher at 27.4% as compared to 25.4% due primarily to a decrease in federal tax credits, an increase in nondeductible expenses, and adjustments related to the completion of the 2018 tax returns.

The financial information which follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 as well as providing eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Statements: Total interest income $ 107,183 $ 105,581 $ 429,630 $ 393,286 Total interest expense 26,473 23,869 105,585 76,293 Net interest income 80,710 81,712 324,045 316,993 Provision for credit losses 2,945 2,600 13,091 8,660 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 77,765 79,112 310,954 308,333 Noninterest income (before investment (loss) gain) 6,845 6,060 24,182 22,489 (Loss) Gain on sale of investment securities (111 ) 29 1,517 97 Total noninterest income 6,734 6,089 25,699 22,586 Total noninterest expense 34,726 31,687 139,862 126,711 Income before income tax expense 49,773 53,514 196,791 204,208 Income tax expense 14,317 13,197 53,848 51,932 Net income $ 35,456 $ 40,317 $ 142,943 $ 152,276 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.06 $ 1.17 $ 4.18 $ 4.44 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.17 $ 4.18 $ 4.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 33,468,572 34,349,089 34,178,804 34,306,336 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 33,498,681 34,460,985 34,210,646 34,443,040 Actual shares outstanding at period end 33,241,496 34,387,919 33,241,496 34,387,919 Book value per common share at period end $ 35.82 $ 32.25 $ 35.82 $ 32.25 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 32.67 $ 29.17 $ 32.67 $ 29.17 Dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ - $ 0.66 $ - Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.90 % 1.61 % 1.91 % Return on average common equity 11.78 % 14.82 % 12.20 % 14.89 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.91 % 16.43 % 13.40 % 16.63 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.97 % 3.77 % 4.10 % Efficiency ratio (2) 39.71 % 36.09 % 39.99 % 37.31 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 151.16 % 429.72 % 151.16 % 429.72 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.65 % 0.23 % 0.65 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.21 % 0.56 % 0.21 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.16 % 0.05 % 0.13 % 0.05 % Common equity to total assets 13.25 % 13.22 % 13.25 % 13.22 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.62 % 12.10 % 11.62 % 12.10 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.20 % 16.08 % 16.20 % 16.08 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.87 % 12.49 % 12.87 % 12.49 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 12.22 % 12.11 % 12.22 % 12.11 % Loan Balances - Period End (in thousands): Commercial and Industrial $ 1,545,906 $ 1,553,112 $ 1,545,906 $ 1,553,112 Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 985,409 $ 887,814 $ 985,409 $ 887,814 Commercial real estate - income producing $ 3,702,747 $ 3,256,900 $ 3,702,747 $ 3,256,900 1-4 Family mortgage $ 104,221 $ 106,418 $ 104,221 $ 106,418 Construction - commercial and residential $ 1,035,754 $ 1,039,815 $ 1,035,754 $ 1,039,815 Construction - C&I (owner occupied) $ 89,490 $ 57,797 $ 89,490 $ 57,797 Home equity $ 80,061 $ 86,603 $ 80,061 $ 86,603 Other consumer $ 2,160 $ 2,988 $ 2,160 $ 2,988 Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 9,426,220 $ 8,415,480 $ 8,853,066 $ 7,958,941 Total earning assets $ 9,160,034 $ 8,171,010 $ 8,585,184 $ 7,726,401 Total loans $ 7,532,179 $ 6,897,434 $ 7,332,886 $ 6,638,136 Total deposits $ 7,716,973 $ 6,950,714 $ 7,231,679 $ 6,444,551 Total borrowings $ 449,432 $ 342,637 $ 383,230 $ 453,581 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,194,337 $ 1,079,622 $ 1,172,051 $ 1,022,642

(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Excludes loans held for sale.

GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,190,681 $ 1,108,941 $ 1,190,681 $ 1,108,941 Less: Intangible assets (104,739 ) (105,766 ) (104,739 ) (105,766 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,085,942 $ 1,003,175 $ 1,085,942 $ 1,003,175 Book value per common share $ 35.82 $ 32.25 $ 35.82 $ 32.25 Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.15 ) (3.08 ) (3.15 ) (3.08 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 32.67 $ 29.17 $ 32.67 $ 29.17 Total assets $ 8,988,719 $ 8,389,137 $ 8,988,719 $ 8,389,137 Less: Intangible assets (104,739 ) (105,766 ) (104,739 ) (105,766 ) Tangible assets $ 8,883,980 $ 8,283,371 $ 8,883,980 $ 8,283,371 Tangible common equity ratio 12.22 % 12.11 % 12.22 % 12.11 % Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,194,337 $ 1,079,622 $ 1,172,051 $ 1,022,642 Less: Average intangible assets (104,784 ) (106,379 ) (105,167 ) (106,806 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,089,553 $ 973,243 $ 1,066,884 $ 915,836 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 35,456 $ 40,317 $ 142,943 $ 152,276 Average tangible common equity $ 1,089,553 $ 973,243 $ 1,066,884 $ 915,836 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 12.91 % 16.43 % 13.40 % 16.63 %





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 7,539 $ 6,657 $ 6,773 Federal funds sold 38,987 27,711 11,934 Interest bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 195,447 361,154 303,157 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 843,363 708,545 784,139 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 35,194 28,725 23,506 Loans held for sale 56,707 52,199 19,254 Loans 7,545,748 7,559,161 6,991,447 Less allowance for credit losses (73,658 ) (73,720 ) (69,944 ) Loans, net 7,472,090 7,485,441 6,921,503 Premises and equipment, net 14,622 14,515 16,851 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,372 26,552 - Deferred income taxes 29,804 29,722 33,027 Bank owned life insurance 75,724 74,726 73,441 Intangible assets, net 104,739 104,915 105,766 Other real estate owned 1,487 1,487 1,394 Other assets 85,644 81,118 88,392 Total Assets $ 8,988,719 $ 9,003,467 $ 8,389,137 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 2,064,367 $ 2,051,106 $ 2,104,220 Interest bearing transaction 863,856 918,011 593,107 Savings and money market 3,013,129 3,034,530 2,949,559 Time, $100,000 or more 663,987 772,340 801,957 Other time 619,052 626,526 525,442 Total deposits 7,224,391 7,402,513 6,974,285 Customer repurchase agreements 30,980 30,297 30,413 Other short-term borrowings 250,000 100,000 - Long-term borrowings 217,687 217,589 217,296 Operating lease liabilities 29,959 29,586 - Other liabilities 45,021 38,888 58,202 Total liabilities 7,798,038 7,818,873 7,280,196 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 33,241,496, 33,720,522, and 34,387,919, respectively 331 336 342 Additional paid in capital 482,286 502,566 528,380 Retained earnings 705,105 677,055 584,494 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,959 4,637 (4,275 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,190,681 1,184,594 1,108,941 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,988,719 $ 9,003,467 $ 8,389,137 `





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Interest Income 2019 2018

2019

2018

Interest and fees on loans $ 98,916 $ 97,682 $ 400,923 $ 368,606 Interest and dividends on investment securities 5,297 5,382 21,037 17,907 Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 2,905 2,464 7,438 6,616 Interest on federal funds sold 65 53 232 157 Total interest income 107,183 105,581 429,630 393,286 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 23,089 20,314 91,026 60,210 Interest on customer repurchase agreements 90 59 345 225 Interest on other short-term borrowings 315 517 2,298 3,942 Interest on long-term borrowings 2,979 2,979 11,916 11,916 Total interest expense 26,473 23,869 105,585 76,293 Net Interest Income 80,710 81,712 324,045 316,993 Provision for Credit Losses 2,945 2,600 13,091 8,660 Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses 77,765 79,112 310,954 308,333 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 1,453 1,826 6,247 7,014 (Loss) Gain on sale of loans 2,600 1,331 8,474 5,963 Gain on sale of investment securities (111 ) 29 1,517 97 Increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 418 434 1,703 1,507 Other income 2,374 2,469 7,758 8,005 Total noninterest income 6,734 6,089 25,699 22,586 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,360 15,907 79,842 67,734 Premises and equipment expenses 3,380 3,969 14,387 15,660 Marketing and advertising 1,200 1,147 4,826 4,566 Data processing 2,251 2,570 9,412 9,714 Legal, accounting and professional fees 4,121 2,460 12,195 9,742 FDIC insurance 879 953 3,206 3,512 Other expenses 3,535 4,681 15,994 15,783 Total noninterest expense 34,726 31,687 139,862 126,711 Income Before Income Tax Expense 49,773 53,514 196,791 204,208 Income Tax Expense 14,317 13,197 53,848 51,932 Net Income $ 35,456 $ 40,317 $ 142,943 $ 152,276 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.06 $ 1.17 $ 4.18 $ 4.44 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.17 $ 4.18 $ 4.42





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

2018

Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 710,038 $ 2,905 1.62 % $ 459,139 $ 2,464 2.13 % Loans held for sale (1) 57,779 524 3.63 % 21,457 256 4.77 % Loans (1) (2) 7,532,179 98,392 5.18 % 6,897,434 97,426 5.60 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 831,143 5,297 2.53 % 775,706 5,382 2.75 % Federal funds sold 28,895 65 0.89 % 17,274 53 1.22 % Total interest earning assets 9,160,034 107,183 4.64 % 8,171,010 105,581 5.13 % Total noninterest earning assets 340,186 313,614 Less: allowance for credit losses 74,000 69,144 Total noninterest earning assets 266,186 244,470 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,426,220 $ 8,415,480 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 881,453 $ 2,284 1.03 % $ 539,764 $ 1,096 0.81 % Savings and money market 3,144,249 12,195 1.54 % 2,754,480 11,688 1.68 % Time deposits 1,400,330 8,610 2.44 % 1,329,294 7,530 2.25 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,426,032 23,089 1.69 % 4,623,538 20,314 1.74 % Customer repurchase agreements 31,231 90 1.14 % 40,859 59 0.57 % Other short-term borrowings 200,547 315 0.61 % 84,515 517 2.39 % Long-term borrowings 217,654 2,979 5.36 % 217,263 2,979 5.37 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,875,464 26,473 1.79 % 4,966,175 23,869 1.91 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 2,290,941 2,327,176 Other liabilities 65,478 42,507 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,356,419 2,369,683 Shareholders' Equity 1,194,337 1,079,622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,426,220 $ 8,415,480 Net interest income $ 80,710 $ 81,712 Net interest spread 2.85 % 3.22 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.97 % Cost of funds 1.15 % 1.16 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.7 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2019

2018

Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 392,245 $ 7,438 1.90 % $ 356,017 $ 6,616 1.86 % Loans held for sale (1) 40,192 1,565 3.89 % 23,877 1,095 4.59 % Loans (1) (2) 7,332,886 399,358 5.45 % 6,638,136 367,511 5.54 % Investment securities available for sale (1) 796,608 21,037 2.64 % 692,753 17,907 2.58 % Federal funds sold 23,253 232 1.00 % 15,618 157 1.01 % Total interest earning assets 8,585,184 429,630 5.00 % 7,726,401 393,286 5.09 % Total noninterest earning assets 339,565 299,653 Less: allowance for credit losses 71,683 67,113 Total noninterest earning assets 267,882 232,540 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,853,066 $ 7,958,941 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 743,361 $ 6,491 0.87 % $ 460,599 $ 3,348 0.73 % Savings and money market 2,873,054 50,042 1.74 % 2,691,726 35,534 1.32 % Time deposits 1,404,748 34,493 2.46 % 1,141,795 21,328 1.87 % Total interest bearing deposits 5,021,163 91,026 1.81 % 4,294,120 60,210 1.40 % Customer repurchase agreements 30,024 345 1.15 % 44,333 225 0.51 % Other short-term borrowings 135,699 2,298 1.67 % 192,131 3,942 2.02 % Long-term borrowings 217,507 11,916 5.40 % 217,117 11,916 5.41 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,404,393 105,585 1.95 % 4,747,701 76,293 1.61 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 2,210,516 2,150,431 Other liabilities 66,106 38,167 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,276,622 2,188,598 Shareholders' equity 1,172,051 1,022,642 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,853,066 $ 7,958,941 Net interest income $ 324,045 $ 316,993 Net interest spread 3.05 % 3.48 % Net interest margin 3.77 % 4.10 % Cost of funds 1.23 % 0.99 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $17.8 million and $19.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Income Statements: 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total interest income $ 107,183 $ 109,034 $ 108,279 $ 105,134 $ 105,581 $ 102,360 $ 96,296 $ 89,049 $ 86,526 Total interest expense 26,473 28,045 26,950 24,117 23,869 21,069 18,086 13,269 11,167 Net interest income 80,710 80,989 81,329 81,017 81,712 81,291 78,210 75,780 75,359 Provision for credit losses 2,945 3,186 3,600 3,360 2,600 2,441 1,650 1,969 4,087 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 77,765 77,803 77,729 77,657 79,112 78,850 76,560 73,811 71,272 Noninterest income (before investment (loss) gain) 6,845 6,161 5,797 5,379 6,060 5,640 5,527 5,262 9,496 (Loss) Gain on sale of investment securities (111 ) 153 563 912 29 - 26 42 - Total noninterest income 6,734 6,314 6,360 6,291 6,089 5,640 5,553 5,304 9,496 Salaries and employee benefits 19,360 19,095 17,743 23,644 15,907 17,157 17,812 16,858 16,678 Premises and equipment 3,380 3,503 3,652 3,852 3,969 3,889 3,873 3,929 4,019 Marketing and advertising 1,200 1,210 1,268 1,148 1,147 1,191 1,291 937 1,222 Other expenses 10,786 9,665 10,696 9,660 10,664 9,377 9,313 9,397 7,884 Total noninterest expense 34,726 33,473 33,359 38,304 31,687 31,614 32,289 31,121 29,803 Income before income tax expense 49,773 50,644 50,730 45,644 53,514 52,876 49,824 47,994 50,965 Income tax expense 14,317 14,149 13,487 11,895 13,197 13,928 12,528 12,279 35,396 Net income 35,456 36,495 37,243 33,749 40,317 38,948 37,296 35,715 15,569 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 $ 1.04 $ 0.46 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 1.04 $ 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 33,468,572 34,232,890 34,540,152 34,480,772 34,349,089 34,308,684 34,305,693 34,260,882 34,179,793 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 33,498,681 34,255,889 34,565,253 34,536,236 34,460,985 34,460,794 34,448,354 34,406,310 34,334,873 Actual shares outstanding at period end 33,241,496 33,720,522 34,539,853 34,537,193 34,387,919 34,308,473 34,305,071 34,303,056 34,185,163 Book value per common share at period end $ 35.82 $ 35.13 $ 34.30 $ 33.25 $ 32.25 $ 30.94 $ 29.82 $ 28.72 $ 27.80 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 32.67 $ 32.02 $ 31.25 $ 30.20 $ 29.17 $ 27.84 $ 26.71 $ 25.60 $ 24.67 Dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.62 % 1.74 % 1.62 % 1.90 % 1.93 % 1.92 % 1.91 % 0.82 % Return on average common equity 11.78 % 12.09 % 12.81 % 12.12 % 14.82 % 14.85 % 14.93 % 14.99 % 6.49 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.91 % 13.25 % 14.08 % 13.38 % 16.43 % 16.54 % 16.71 % 16.86 % 7.31 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.72 % 3.91 % 4.02 % 3.97 % 4.14 % 4.15 % 4.17 % 4.13 % Efficiency ratio (2) 39.71 % 38.34 % 38.04 % 43.87 % 36.09 % 36.37 % 38.55 % 38.38 % 35.12 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (4) 151.16 % 127.87 % 192.70 % 173.72 % 429.72 % 452.28 % 612.42 % 491.56 % 489.20 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) (4) 0.65 % 0.76 % 0.51 % 0.56 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.21 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.56 % 0.66 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.16 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.15 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.62 % 12.19 % 12.66 % 12.49 % 12.08 % 12.13 % 11.97 % 11.76 % 11.45 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.20 % 16.08 % 16.36 % 16.22 % 16.08 % 15.74 % 15.59 % 15.32 % 15.02 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 12.87 % 12.76 % 12.87 % 12.69 % 12.47 % 12.11 % 11.89 % 11.57 % 11.23 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 12.22 % 12.13 % 12.60 % 12.59 % 12.11 % 12.01 % 11.79 % 11.57 % 11.44 % Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 9,426,220 $ 8,923,406 $ 8,595,523 $ 8,455,680 $ 8,415,480 $ 8,023,535 $ 7,789,564 $ 7,597,485 $ 7,487,624 Total earning assets $ 9,160,034 $ 8,655,196 $ 8,328,323 $ 8,185,711 $ 8,171,010 $ 7,793,422 $ 7,558,138 $ 7,373,535 $ 7,242,994 Total loans $ 7,532,179 $ 7,492,816 $ 7,260,899 $ 7,038,472 $ 6,897,434 $ 6,646,264 $ 6,569,931 $ 6,433,730 $ 6,207,505 Total deposits $ 7,716,973 $ 7,319,314 $ 6,893,981 $ 6,987,468 $ 6,950,714 $ 6,485,144 $ 6,269,126 $ 6,063,017 $ 6,101,727 Total borrowings $ 449,432 $ 345,464 $ 470,214 $ 266,209 $ 342,637 $ 464,460 $ 485,729 $ 523,369 $ 382,687 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,194,337 $ 1,197,513 $ 1,166,487 $ 1,128,869 $ 1,079,622 $ 1,040,826 $ 1,002,091 $ 966,585 $ 951,727 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. (2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Excludes loans held for sale. (4) Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, includes a $16.5 million loan that was brought current shortly after quarter end.

