Spend Extra Innings with Arts & Culture in The Palm Beaches during Spring Training

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an exciting World Series win by the Washington Nationals, Major League Baseball spring training is headed to The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. In addition to attending spring training games and enjoying the season's pleasant weather, travelers can partake in fulfilling arts and cultural experiences. Both stadiums, the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches and the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, are located near the region's parks and cultural institutions that offer an abundance of family-friendly activities this spring. Below is a sample of cultural attractions happening near spring training venues this season:

Experiences near FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach

Home to 2019 World Series winners the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros

What: For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design

Where: Society of the Four Arts (Palm Beach)

When: February 15 – April 11

Cost: Gallery admission is $10

Description: This is the largest traveling exhibition of the National Academy of Design's painting collection, with 100 paintings that present a unique history of American painting from 1809 to present.

What: Firebird

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: February 21 - February 23

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Description: Performed by Miami City Ballet in The Palm Beaches, Firebird is a thrilling story alive with color, excitement and spectacular effects.

What: Miss Saigon

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: March 3 - 8

Cost: Tickets start at $83

Description: Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the story of a young Vietnamese woman on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to her love, an American G.I.

What: The Science of Chocolate

Where: South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach)

When: February 22, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: This event is included with paid Science Center admission and free for members.

Description: Learn about the history of chocolate and get hands-on with the Cocoa Oobleck Lab and other exciting activities. Enjoy complimentary tasting stations of your favorites and a flowing chocolate fountain.

Experiences near Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter

Home to the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins

What: Plein Air Festival

Where: Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery and School of Art (Tequesta)

When: March 7 - 15

Cost: Admission is free

Description: This juried festival is a premier gathering of 36 of the top plein air artists in the country, and is the largest of its kind in South Florida. This popular art form, en plein air, is a French expression that means "in open air," and is used to describe the act of painting outdoors. The public can observe artists painting at picturesque sites located throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties, participate in educational demos and workshops, and view and purchase brand-new paintings at the Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery.

What: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Where: Maltz Jupiter Theater (Jupiter)

When: March 17 - April 5

Cost: Tickets start at $62

Description: The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical by Frank Loesser pokes fun at big business. J. Pierrepont Finch discovers a handbook that shows him how to climb the corporate ladder and will have you laughing at all-too-familiar office scenarios.

What: TurtleFest

Where: Loggerhead Marlinelife Center (Juno Beach)

When: March 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Admission is free

Description: The 17th Annual TurtleFest: Waves of Progress focuses on promoting conservation and endangered sea turtles. Guests will enjoy music, art, shopping, educational presentations and games.

For more information on these and other events in The Palm Beaches, visit www.palmbeachculture.com/spring-training for a complete calendar of cultural experiences.

About Florida's Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

