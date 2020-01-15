Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2020

Market Overview

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2020 February 17, 2020 $0.01
February 28, 2020 March 16, 2020 $0.01
March 31, 2020 April 15, 2020 $0.01
April 30, 2020 May 15, 2020 $0.01
May 31, 2020 June 15, 2020 $0.01
June 30, 2020 July 15, 2020 $0.01
July 31, 2020 August 17, 2020 $0.01
August 31, 2020 September 15, 2020 $0.01
September 30, 2020 October 15, 2020 $0.01
October 31, 2020 November 16, 2020 $0.01
November 30, 2020 December 16, 2020 $0.01
December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.

