Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces special cash dividend of $1.00 per common share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, today declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per common share. The special cash dividend will be payable on February 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 27, 2020.



Great Southern President and CEO Joseph W. Turner said, "This special dividend reflects the Company's strong financial condition and commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. It also underscores our continued efforts to actively manage our capital position while maintaining sufficient capacity for organic growth and other potential corporate initiatives."

The Company declared four quarterly regular cash dividends totaling $1.32 per common share in 2019, and declared a special cash dividend of $0.75 per common share in January 2019.

With total assets of $5.0 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., the Company operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Neb., and Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (NASDAQ:GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

