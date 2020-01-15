Vornado Declares Quarterly $.66 Dividend On Common Shares

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable on February 14, 2020 to common shareholders of record on January 27, 2020.



As previously announced, Vornado declared a special dividend of $1.95 per share payable today to shareholders of record on December 30, 2019.

Taxable income included in the 2020 annual dividend attributable to fees and interest charged by Vornado to its TRS, which is developing the 220 Central Park South residential condominium, is projected to be $.48 per share. In the 2019 annual dividend, the taxable income from 220 Central Park South was $.73 per share. The taxable income from 220 Central Park South began in 2015 when construction commenced and is expected to end in 2020 when the project is completed.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT:

JOSEPH MACNOW

(212) 894-7000

