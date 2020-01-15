Anexinet Continues Executive Leadership Expansion with New Chief Marketing Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Lentz as Chief Marketing Officer. Lentz will lead all aspects of Anexinet's marketing activities from strategy creation to brand execution – including promoting its award-winning technology consulting and value-added reseller businesses; creating compelling experiences for Anexinet's customers, employees, and partners; as well as amplifying overall brand awareness.

"Suzanne brings increased focus to our digital transformation efforts while also helping to develop customer and partner relationships through stronger brand identity," said Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet. "We're proud to welcome such an accomplished leader into our family and look forward to her valuable contributions."

Lentz brings extensive marketing intelligence and analysis expertise to Anexinet. Prior to joining the company, she served as CMO for Capgemini Invent NA, the digital innovation, consulting, and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group. Capgemini acquired LiquidHub where Lentz was a Partner and served as VP of Marketing. In addition, she held Marketing Director positions at Instant Video Technologies, where she managed and developed go-to-market strategies and Asia Market Intelligence where she led commercial intelligence and strategy consulting projects for blue-chip clients throughout Asia-Pacific.

"I'm delighted to be joining Anexinet, which is such a progressive company with a strong team. I am eager to apply my strategic marketing experience to help accelerate the next phase of growth," Lentz said.

About Anexinet

Anexinet is focused on technology-enabled business transformation strategies and solutions. Anexinet ( www.anexinet.com ) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there's Anexinet.

