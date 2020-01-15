Malvern Bank Announces Appointment of Melissa Quin as V.P., Private Client Regional Manager for Glen Mills/Concordville Office

PAOLI, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bank, National Association (the "Bank" or "Malvern"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) (the "Company"), announced the appointment of Melissa Quin as Vice President, Private Client Regional Manager for the Bank's Glen Mills/Concordville office. In this position, she will be responsible for the branch office's overall operations.



Prior to joining Malvern Bank, Quin was a Licensed Relationship Manager for Citizens Bank in Kennett Square, Pa. She also previously served as a Financial Advisor for Bank of America; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith; and Cetera Financial Group. Her certifications include FINRA Series 6; FINRA Series 63; Pennsylvania Life and Health Insurance; and NMLS Certification.

"Melissa is an outstanding addition to our Glen Mills/Concordville office," said Anthony C. Weagley, President and CEO of Malvern Bancorp, Inc., and Malvern Bank, National Association. "Her wealth management and insurance certifications demonstrate that she takes her financial services career seriously. She has deep ties to several southeastern Pennsylvania communities including Kennett Square, Greenville and Montchanin, and she will be a great asset for individuals and businesses in this region."

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its 12 other banking locations, in Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, Palm Beach, Florida, and Montchanin, Delaware. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida and Allentown, Pennsylvania. Its primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized wealth management and advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services. Malvern Bank offers insurance services through Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com .

