Jeb Bush Featured at the Opening Session of NobleCon16 – Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Noble Capital Markets, Inc. ("Noble") is pleased to announce that Jeb Bush, governor of Florida (1999-2007), will deliver the opening keynote address at Noble's sixteenth annual small & microcap investor conference – NobleCon16 – to be held Feb. 16-18, 2020, at the flagship Hard Rock Guitar Hotel & Casino, located 10 minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Considering the address is on Presidents Day, Mr. Bush offers a unique perspective on the upcoming election, given his close family ties to the White House.



Bush, who is the second son of former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, and a younger brother of former President George W. Bush, was Florida's Secretary of Commerce before becoming the state's first two-term Republican governor. During his eight years as governor, Bush pushed an ambitious Everglades conservation plan, supported caps for medical malpractice litigation, launched a Medicaid privatization pilot program, and instituted reforms to the state education system, including the issuance of vouchers and promoting school choice.

During his eight years in office, Bush became known for his pro-business, low-taxes position. He reduced taxes by $19 million, cut the size of Florida's state government by 6.6% and vetoed $2 billion in new spending. And state reserves went from $1 billion to $10 billion, resulting in Florida being the only state from 1999-2007 to be upgraded to AAA by analysts at S&P.

Before running for the Republican presidential nomination in June of 2015, he served as the head of a consulting company whose clients ranged from technology startups to Fortune 500 companies. Jeb Bush is a unifying leader who brings civility to the discussion of bipartisan viewpoints while addressing the key issues facing Americans. An articulate student of policy, Bush will dissect for the NobleCon audience the current political climate by offering fresh insights on the hot-button issues in the news. Whether leading transformation efforts on issues of importance like education, healthcare and immigration, or managing crisis response to the eight hurricanes that hit Florida during his time in office, Bush understands how organizations can literally be blown apart by the winds of change. He has written three books: Profiles in Character; Immigration Wars: Forging an American Solution; and Reply All: A Governor's Story 1999-2007.

"NobleCon offers family offices, self-directed investors, investment advisors and institutional investors direct access to America's most important asset: emerging growth companies," said Bush. "These are the companies that represent breakthroughs in technology, science and medicine. I'm looking forward to being a small part of this important conference."

Mr. Bush's keynote address is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. in the Seminole Ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The full listing of events, meetings, keynotes and panel presentations is available at www.nobleconference.com . All the NobleCon attending companies are featured on www.channelchek.com , a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small- and microcap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts and balanced news.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade.

