John D. Kuykendall, Director, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer of Custom Protection Services Inc., is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC Markets: CSPS) (the "Company"), a provider of a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet a client's specific needs announced today that Company CFO, John D. Kuykendall, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-custom-protection-services-csps/.

John D. Kuykendall of Custom Protection Services Inc., called in to SmallCapVoice.com to go over the business model and markets for the Company. In the interview he also discussed the achievements for his Company in 2019, and the operational goals in 2020.

Kuykendall stated, "We have moved forward on several fronts that is why we are excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience."

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include: personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Custom Protection Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Tel: 936-703-5855

info@customprotectionservices.com

https://www.customprotectioninvestor.com/

