Notice of Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors And Analysts

Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Date: February 13, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Acadian Timber Corp.'s (TSX:ADN) 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

Results will be released after market close on February 12, 2020 and will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under "Press Releases". The Fourth Quarter Conference Call will also be webcasted live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Fourth Quarter Conference Call, please dial +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial +1-409-937-8907 (Conference ID 3079535) at approximately 12:50 p.m. For those unable to participate in the Fourth Quarter Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight March 14, 2020. To access this rebroadcast, please dial +1-855-859-2056 or + 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 3079535).

If you have any questions about the Conference Call, please contact Brian Banfill, Interim Chief Financial Officer at +1-604-669-3141 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is one of the largest timberland operators in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine, and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 85 regional customers. Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing our business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing our operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance. Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.