II-VI Incorporated Introduces Electro-Optic Modulators for Ultrafast Lasers in Materials Processing

Globe Newswire  
January 14, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a leader in laser optics and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its electro-optic modulators, based on proprietary crystal technology, for ultrafast lasers in materials processing.

Ongoing efforts to increase efficiencies in manufacturing are spurring the demand for next-generation laser systems that achieve faster materials processing throughput. II-VI's electro-optic modulators enable ultrafast lasers to generate a series of highly controlled energy pulses at rapid intervals to achieve precision machining tasks such as scribing, drilling, and marking at a very high speed.

"Our electro-optic modulators are differentiated by their high contrast ratio of greater than a thousand to one, enabling ultrafast lasers to deliver a rapid stream of pulsed energy to the workpiece with a high degree of control," said Dr. Guanglong Yu, Vice President, Advanced Optics Business Unit. "These modules are vertically integrated, from growing our own beta-barium borate crystals to fabricating and assembling the device, providing our customers with a highly competitive product both in terms of performance and cost."   

II-VI leverages its electro-optic, acousto-optic, and magneto-optic materials and technology platforms to enable a wide range of ultrafast laser designs. II-VI's broad portfolio of components for ultrafast lasers includes seed lasers, wavelength-stabilized pump laser modules, matched chirped mirror pairs, dispersion-compensation prism pairs, diffractive gratings, and polarization-mode combiners. Ultrafast lasers can be converted from infrared to ultraviolet at 355 nm using II-VI's lithium triborate (LBO) and beta-barium borate (BBO) crystals.

II-VI will showcase its broad product line of engineered materials, lasers, and optics for materials processing, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive applications at the following upcoming conferences:

  • SPIE BiOS Expo, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 1-2, 2020, Booth #8131
  • SPIE Photonics West, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 4-6, 2020, Booth #1427
  • SEMICON Korea, Seoul, Korea, Feb. 5-7, 2020, Booth #B435
  • EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2020, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 11-12, 2020, Booth #3
  • Battery Japan, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 26-28, 2020, Booth #A16-6

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

