Secure Technology Alliance Webinar to Explore Payment Platform Innovations for Electric Vehicle Charging

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have seen immense growth in North America: there are now 18 EV charging networks1 offering over 28,900 public charging locations with over 87,000 charging outlets in U.S. and Canada.2 With this rapid growth, the industry faces challenges in providing drivers with a consistent and easy-to-use payment experience from one EV charging station to the next. The Secure Technology Alliance is hosting a webinar on payment platform innovations for EV charging stations to educate industry stakeholders on new technologies that can address this challenge.



The webinar, "Electric Vehicle Charging Payments," will be held on February 5, 2020 at 1pm ET/10am PT. EV charging networks, automotive manufacturers, issuers, processors, merchants and industry suppliers can register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4899176826887341569 .

"No driver today questions the ability to approach a gas station and pay to fill-up their tank with gas. This is not the case with EV charging today," said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. "Speakers at this webinar will cover the current status of electric vehicle charging payments and present emerging standards and technologies that will enable convenient, secure payments. The approaches discussed in this webinar will address the uncertainty EV drivers face when charging their vehicles, and ultimately work towards helping to drive EV adoption and use."

Speakers for the webinar are: Jordan Kaplan, UL; Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies; Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security; Barton Sidles, Hubject; and Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance.

Attendees of this webinar will leave with a better understanding of an open payment platform for electric vehicle charging, and:

The EV charging market and use cases in the U.S.

The existing EV charging infrastructure and methods of payments for EV charging stations

New capabilities provided by the ISO 15118-2 standard and Plug & Charge

The benefits of open payment technology for EV charging

This webinar was created by the Secure Technology Alliance Payments Council . The council focuses on securing payments and payment applications in the U.S. through industry dialogue, commentary on standards and specifications, technical guidance and educational programs.

TWEET THIS : .@Securetechorg webinar to explore open payment platforms for #electric vehicle charging stations February 5 from 1pm ET/10am PT: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4899176826887341569

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry's premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance's mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

CONTACT:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com

1 https://www.plugshare.com/

2 https://afdc.energy.gov/stations/#/analyze?fuel=ELEC&ev_levels=all&access=public



