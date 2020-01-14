GridGain Shares Deep In-Memory Computing Expertise at Industry Events Around the World

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite®, is kicking off the new year with participation in multiple industry events during January and February 2020. GridGain experts will share their unique insights on the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



"2020 will be a pivotal year as in-memory computing becomes a foundational technology in enterprise datacenters that seek to drive real-time business processes based on huge volumes of data," said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. "From developing HTAP capabilities to implementing digital integration hub architectures to achieving high performance, massively scalable production environments, our expert team can help attendees understand how to apply in-memory computing technologies to their specific use cases."

Meetups

In-Memory Computing Essentials for Java Developers, Chicago – January 16, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will present the fundamental capabilities of in-memory computing platforms that are proven to boost application performance and solve scalability problems by storing and processing massive datasets in RAM and on disk.



Webinars

Distributed Computing with Apache Ignite – January 29, 2020 – Denis Mekhanikov, Client Service Lead at GridGain, will discuss approaches to designing and executing distributed computations and consider the pros and cons of each approach.

Conferences

DeveloperWeek 2020 – February 12-16, 2020 – Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will present, "In-Memory Computing Essentials for Software Engineers." In his session, Magda will introduce attendees to the fundamental capabilities of in-memory computing platforms that are proven to boost application performance and solve scalability problems by storing and processing massive data sets in RAM and on disk.



About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

