Lemelson Capital Management To Announce Fiscal 2019 Results For The Amvona Fund, LP On January 21, 2020

SHELBURNE, Vt., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemelson Capital Management, LLC (LCM), today announced that it will report fiscal 2019 results for its flagship Amvona Fund, LP (The Fund) before the market open on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The company will subsequently host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST with investors to provide an overview of The Fund's performance for the year.



Fiscal 2019 Investor Conference Call

LCM will host an investor conference call of its FYE 2019 financial results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST on January 21, 2020. This call will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

You may register to participate on the call here. Please note that there is a limited number of lines available.

LCM periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, LemelsonCapital.com , and its related website, amvona.com . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Lemelson Capital Management

Lemelson Capital Management, LLC is a private investment management firm focused on deep value and special situation investments.

Follow LCM on Twitter @LemelsonCapital

Member Finra: (CRD# 164969 / SEC# 802-81157)



Investor Relations Contact

Lemelson Capital Management, LLC

Investor and Media Relations

Telephone: 802-332-3833



