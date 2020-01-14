ARMSTRONG FLOORING 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. - AFI

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Armstrong and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-afi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 14, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Armstrong and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On November 5, 2019, pre-market, the Company disclosed a range of negative financial information including 3Q2019 net sales of $165.6 million, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, a net loss of $31.4 million, and a cut to its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA from prior range of $46 million to $54 million to a range of $20 million to $25 million. On this news, the price of Armstrong's shares plummeted.

The case is Chupa v. Armstrong Flooring, Inc., 2:19-cv-09840.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Contact: