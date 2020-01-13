Market Overview

AXT to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 13, 2020 2:00pm   Comments
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 15th, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations portion of the company's website at www.axt.com.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge) through its manufacturing facilities in Beijing, China. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions. The company's substrate products are used primarily in lighting display applications, wireless communications, fiber optic communications and solar cell applications. Its vertical gradient freeze (VGF) process technology for manufacturing semiconductor substrates provides significant benefits over other methods and enabled AXT to become a leading manufacturer of such substrates. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT's website at http://www.axt.com.

Contacts:

Gary Fischer
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green
Green Communications Consulting, LLC
(650) 312-9060

