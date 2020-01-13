Market Overview

Minerals Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 13, 2020
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) ("MTI" or "the Company") announced today that it will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies' website at www.mineralstech.com. To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on "Investor Relations," then click on "Quarterly Results & Conference Calls."

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The Company reported sales of $1.808 billion in 2018. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-G)

Investor Contact:
Cindi Buckwalter, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840

