Fortinet's Founder and CEO Ken Xie to Offer Strategic Insights at Upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

"As the digital attack surface extends beyond borders and across industries and cybercrime continues to threaten the digital economy, it is critical that we prioritize and combine the resources of organizations across a spectrum of industries, both public and private. The Annual Meeting in Davos offers a unique opportunity for global leaders to come together to work towards solutions to the world's most pressing cybersecurity challenges, including continuing efforts to close the cybersecurity skills gap, and share bold ideas that will create the global impact needed to secure the future."

Fortinet® (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Ken Xie will offer strategic insights as a panelist for the Building Resilient Health Systems session at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland January 21 – 24, 2020.

Session Details

Title: Building Resilient Health Systems

Panelist: Ken Xie

When: Tuesday January 21 at 8:30am CET

Where: Congress Centre, Salon

Overview: In this session, leaders will discuss how they can prioritize the need for health system resilience with an increase demand for services worldwide. More, leaders will engage in discussion around resilience in healthcare systems around the world and discuss tangible ways to make them more resilient against future crises.

Access: This session will be livestreamed at wef.ch and accessible via the World Economic Forum homepage .

Overview of Fortinet at WEF Annual Meeting

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters is the foremost creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year. Fortinet, a founding member of the WEF Centre for Cybersecurity, continues its commitment by engaging in valuable discussions and offering its unique and valuable insights to the global cybersecurity conversation. Invitees to the Annual Meeting include chief executives and chairs, over 250 political leaders from the G20 and other relevant countries and heads of international organizations, spiritual and cultural leaders and representatives from important civil society, labor and media organizations and technology pioneers, such as Fortinet, and a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. Ken Xie, board member for the Centre for Cybersecurity, alongside fellow Annual Meeting participants, will come together at the meeting to address the most pressing issues on the global agenda.

More About the WEF Annual Meeting

At the core of the World Economic Forum's DNA is the stakeholder concept: no institution or individual alone can address the economic environmental, social and technological challenges of a complex, interdependent world. WEF has had a single guiding vision for the past 50 years: to be the platform where business, government, international organizations, civil society and academia can act together to achieve a global impact. The WEF Annual Meeting provides the trusted space for leaders from all walks of life to build a more cohesive and sustainable world. As the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, the Forum has evolved into a platform where stakeholders can collaborate more effectively to exercise leadership from within the systems that collectively shape our future. For the 50th Annual Meeting, the Forum will focus its convening power, community engagement and platform capabilities to support global, regional and national initiatives that generate positive impact for all stakeholders.

Supporting Quote

"With digitalization transforming our society and notably industries at an unprecedented pace, and generating tremendous potential to increase operational efficiencies and quality of life, new risks and threats are rising rapidly – and require a collaborative approach from public and private sector stakeholders. The Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters provides a unique platform for leaders in industry and governments to jointly develop and share new models of cooperation and approaches aiming to build a cyber resilient ecosystem and secure our digital future." – Georges DeMoura, Head of Industry Solutions, Centre for Cybersecurity, World Economic Forum

