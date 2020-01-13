Data Center World to Host Inaugural Innovation Startup Challenge at 2020 Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure professionals, announces the inaugural Data Center World Innovation Startup Challenge taking place at its annual conference in San Antonio, Texas on March 16-19, 2020. The Innovation Startup Challenge will host companies who are currently developing or selling a technology solution that directly impacts the data center industry, providing a valuable opportunity for these companies to showcase their technology. The qualifications to be considered a startup for this competition can be found on the Data Center World website .



All submissions will be evaluated by a panel of experts based on several business model and go-to-market criteria. Winners will be chosen by the panel based on their presentations on stage and will be judged on a clear technology solution, a concise pitch and the value of the technology to the data center industry. The competition will feature four judging categories:

Most Disruptive Technology – The technology that the judges determine has the best opportunity to create short-term positive market, sales, or customer service disruption among existing data center technologies in its vertical.

– The technology that the judges determine has the best opportunity to create short-term positive market, sales, or customer service disruption among existing data center technologies in its vertical. Best Chance for Market Success – The technology that judges determine will be the most successful at creating revenue upside and profit for the startup company.

– The technology that judges determine will be the most successful at creating revenue upside and profit for the startup company. Best Ability to Gain Additional Capital – The startup company that judges determine is sufficiently structured, has the most attractive data center technology, and has the most connected and well-run management team to be able to raise additional capital to grow the company.

– The startup company that judges determine is sufficiently structured, has the most attractive data center technology, and has the most connected and well-run management team to be able to raise additional capital to grow the company. Most Influential Founding Team – The startup company that judges determine has assembled the most experienced founding backers, founding management team and strongest investment profile.

Up to 10 companies will be chosen to present on the expo stage at Data Center World 2020. The winners will be announced on stage later in the day. All contestants will receive up to two standard-access passes to Data Center World and winners of each category will be presented with a recognition plaque, will be covered in Data Center Knowledge and will have the opportunity to network with prospective customers and investors throughout the conference and expo.

The deadline to submit is February 12, 2020. For more information and to enter, visit: tmt.knect365.com/data-center-world/dcw-innovation-startup-challenge

To learn more about Data Center World 2020, visit: datacenterworld.com

About Data Center World:

Data Center World is the global conference for data center, facilities, and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. Data Center World will be held March 16-19, 2020 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Data Center World is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

