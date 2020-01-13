Autolus Therapeutics to provide outlook for 2020 at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, is presenting at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm Pacific Time where Christian Itin, the chairman and chief executive officer of Autolus, will provide an outlook for 2020.



Autolus is advancing its lead program, AUTO1 in relapsed/refractory adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients, into a potential pivotal trial in the United Kingdom and the United States. During the year, the company also expects to report further clinical data across several programs at key medical conferences, including AUTO1 in adult ALL, AUTO1 in pediatric ALL, AUTO3 in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and AUTO4 in Peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL). Additionally, Autolus expects to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial of AUTO1NG in pediatric ALL in the first half of 2020, plans for a go/no-go decision on Phase 2 initiation of AUTO3 in DLBCL in the middle of 2020, and expects to initiate two new Phase 1 clinical trials with next generation programs, AUTO6NG across certain solid tumor settings and AUTO8 in multiple myeloma, both in the second half of 2020.

Autolus will continue in 2020 to progress additional next generation programs through pre-clinical development and expand its suite of cell programming technologies to include programming modules designed for allogeneic applications. A first novel allogeneic application is expected to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"2020 promises to be an exciting year for Autolus. We believe our lead program, AUTO1, has the potential to be the best-in-class CD19 CAR T in ALL and we are focused on advancing this program into a potential pivotal study," said Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer of Autolus. "With AUTO3, based on preliminary data in DLBCL we reported at ASH last month, durable CRs were achieved with a good safety profile and are looking forward to completing the dose ranging phase of the trial. Additionally, we expect to report data from multiple clinical and pre-clinical programs."

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

