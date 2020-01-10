Market Overview

Sterling Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
January 10, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company's website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (866) 548-4713, Conference ID # 6117623. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company's website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Sterling Bancorp
Emlen Harmon, SVP – Director of Investor Relations
eharmon@snb.com
212-309-7646 

Sterling Bancorp
400 Rella Boulevard
Montebello, NY 10901-4243
 
T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255
 
http://www.sterlingbancorp.com



