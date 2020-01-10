Market Overview

Pearl River Announces Passing of Director Jim Filer

Globe Newswire  
January 10, 2020 11:53am   Comments
LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Lunick, CEO of Pearl River Holdings Limited ("Pearl River") (TSXV:PRH), regrets to announce the recent passing of Mr. Jim Filer. Mr. Filer was with Pearl River since 2000, and has played an integral role with Pearl River as a director. Jim's dedication and contributions will be greatly missed. George Lunick, President and CEO of Pearl River, as well as the Pearl River's Board and staff members, extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Filer's family.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River Holdings Limited's principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick
CEO
T: (519) 645-0267
E: george@lunick.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

