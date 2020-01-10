Users of Bionano Genomics' Saphyr System to Present Reference Genome Assembly and SV Discovery for Plant and Animal Genomes at the PAG XXVIII Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced multiple oral and poster presentations at the upcoming International Plant & Animal Genome (PAG) XXVIII Conference, to be held January 11 – 15, 2020 in San Diego, California. A total of 21 posters and 13 oral presentations will discuss genome assemblies and workflows that include Bionano genome imaging data to build the most complete and accurate genome assemblies and to analyze variations of genome structure.



Data from the Saphyr system can be used to identify structural variation between cultivars, breeds or species, and to build platinum quality genomes by scaffolding sequence contigs. While other scaffolding technologies improve the contiguity of sequence assemblies by adding additional layers of more complex sequence data, Bionano's de novo assembled genome maps build a completely sequence-independent, up to chromosome-arm length genome assembly. Because Bionano's assemblies are built de novo, without sequence or reference guidance, they are independent of the common sequence biases and therefore can uniquely validate sequence assemblies and correct assembly errors, while generating genomes of the highest quality and contiguity.

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano, commented, "With record participation this year at PAG XXVIII, scientists are showing how data from the Saphyr system drives the assembly of reference-quality genomes and enables the sensitive detection of structural variations. Scientists from Bionano are further presenting improvements to almost every step of our workflow including sample prep, data analysis and visualization, making it easier and faster to get a comprehensive view of structure and structural variants, even in large complex genomes common with plants and animals. It is increasingly clear that genome imaging data are essential for having the most contiguous and accurate genome assemblies."

Bionano will be hosting a workshop entitled, "Generating Accurate De Novo Assemblies with Bionano Optical Mapping," led by prominent genomics researchers, Dr. Michael Hiller from Max Planck Institute, Dr. Victor Llaca from Corteva Agriscience and Geoff Waldbieser from USDA. Examples will be presented on how the Bionano Saphyr platform is helping to build the most complete and accurate genome assemblies.

Bionano will be onsite at Booth #325 to discuss the Saphyr system and answer questions regarding genome imaging and the summarized findings presented during the various sessions.

Multiple scientists from around the world are scheduled to present Bionano data, including in the workshop, oral and poster presentations below:

Bionano Workshop:

Generating Accurate De Novo Assemblies with Bionano Optical Mapping

Presenting Authors: Chad Collier, Dr. Michael Hiller, Dr. Victor Llaca, Geoff Waldbieser

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 4:00 pm – 6:10 pm

Location: Room East 2

Oral Presentations:

A Long Reads-Based De-Novo Assembly of the Rainbow Trout Arlee-Line Genome

Gao et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 8:20am, Royal Palm Salon 3-2



Gao et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 8:20am, Royal Palm Salon 3-2 New Genomic Resource in Watercress (Nasturtium officinale, R.) Enabling Molecular Breeding for Improved Anti-Cancer Properties, Flavour and Nutrient Density , Taylor et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 11:30am, San Diego



, Taylor et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 11:30am, San Diego Insights into Rye Biology and Triticeae Relationships based on a Chromosome-Scale Genome Assembly, Nils Stein, Saturday, Jan 11, 1:30pm, Golden Ballroom



Nils Stein, Saturday, Jan 11, 1:30pm, Golden Ballroom Long-Read A188 Maize Genome Assembly and Short-Mer Guided Error Estimation , Sanzhen Liu, Saturday, Jan 11, 1:30pm, Pacific Salon 3



, Sanzhen Liu, Saturday, Jan 11, 1:30pm, Pacific Salon 3 Pangenome of the Maize NAM Founder Inbreds , Dawe et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 2:10pm, Pacific Salon 3



, Dawe et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 2:10pm, Pacific Salon 3 The Sweet Corn Genome Assembly and Comparative Analysis with Other Field Corn Genomes , Hu et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 7:20pm, Pacific Salon 3



, Hu et al., Saturday, Jan 11, 7:20pm, Pacific Salon 3 An Improved Genome Assembly for the Highland Ecotype of Quinoa , Zhang Heng, Sunday, Jan 12, 10:30am, Garden 1, Handlery Hotel



, Zhang Heng, Sunday, Jan 12, 10:30am, Garden 1, Handlery Hotel Haplotype-Resolved Cattle Genomes , Williams et al., Sunday, Jan 12, 11:20am, Sunday, Jan 12, 11:20am, San Diego



, Williams et al., Sunday, Jan 12, 11:20am, Sunday, Jan 12, 11:20am, San Diego Chromosome-Level Genome and Comparative Analyses of Duck Uncover Genome and Chromatin Architecture Evolution of Birds , Li et al., Sunday, Jan 12, 1:20pm, East 1



, Li et al., Sunday, Jan 12, 1:20pm, East 1 Whole Genome Assembly and Structure Analysis in Japanese Strawberry , Isobe et al., Monday, Jan 13, 4:10pm, California



, Isobe et al., Monday, Jan 13, 4:10pm, California Advancements Toward Molecular Breeding and Genomics in the ‘Breeding Better Bananas' Project in East Africa , Brown et al., Tuesday, Jan 14, 1:55pm, Pacific Salon 6-7



, Brown et al., Tuesday, Jan 14, 1:55pm, Pacific Salon 6-7 Annotation of the Wheat Prolamins , Gu et al., Tuesday, Jan 14, 2:10pm, Pacific Salon 2



, Gu et al., Tuesday, Jan 14, 2:10pm, Pacific Salon 2 Maize Reference Genome Assembly in a Day, Canaguier et al., Tuesday, Jan 14, 2:12pm, Pacific Salon 3

Poster Presentations:

Bionano Hybrid Scaffold Assemblies Provide High Contiguity and Accuracy

Presenting Authors: Andy Wing Chun Pang, Joyce Lee, Jian Wang, Karl Hong, Ernest Lam, Thomas Anantharaman, Mark Oldakowski, Alex R. Hastie, Bionano Genomics

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0090

Isolating High-Quality Ultra-High Molecular Weight (UHMW) Genomic DNA (gDNA) from 5-10mg of Fresh or Freshly Frozen Animal Tissue

Presenting Authors: Yang Zhang, Khoa Pham, Henry B. Sadowski, Hannah Way, Mark Oldakowski, Bionano Genomics

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0130

MOMS: A Chromosome-Level Genome Scaffolder Using Multi-Channel Optical Maps

Presenting Authors: Jiang Xu, Baosheng Liao, Shuiming Xiao, Shuai Guo, Xiaofeng Shen, Yang Chu, Wenguang Wu, Qiushi Li, Shilin Chen

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0172

Identifying Parental Alleles with Bionano Genomics' Ultra-High Molecular Weight DNA

Presenting Authors: Joyce Lee, Andy Wing Chun Pang, Thomas Anantharaman, Alex R. Hastie, Mark Oldakowski, Bionano Genomics

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0174

Chromosome-Level Assembly for an American Shorthair Cat Genome

Presenting Authors: Yuki Matsumoto, Kei Watanabe, Genki Ishihara, Hideki Hirakawa, Sachiko Isobe, Ting-Fung Chan, Hon-Ming Lam, Yasuhiro Tanizawa, Yasukazu Nakamura

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0280

A Long Reads-Based De-Novo Assembly of the Rainbow Trout Arlee-Line Genome

Presenting Authors: Guangtu Gao, Geoff Waldbieser, Ramey C. Youngblood, Paul A. Wheeler, Brian E. Scheffler, Gary H. Thorgaard, Yniv Palti

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0432

A New, Chromosome-Level Aspergillus Flavus Reference Genome Reveals Large Insertions Potentially Contributing to Isolate Stress Tolerance and Aflatoxin Production

Presenting Authors: Jake Fountain, Josh Clevenger, Brian Nadon, Justin N. Vaughn, Ramey C. Youngblood, Walid Korani, Perng-Kuang Chang, Gaurav Agarwal, Bob Kemerait, Manish K. Pandey, Deepak Bhatnagar, Peggy Ozias-Akins, Rajeev K. Varshney, Brian E. Scheffler, Baozhu Guo

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0488

The Chromosome-Scale Reference Genome of Black Pepper Provides Insight into Piperine Biosynthesis

Presenting Authors: Zhongping Xu, Shuangxia Jin

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0534

Construction of Reference Genome Sequences of Cultivated-Type ‘SBA' and Citron-Type PI189225 Accession in Watermelon

Presenting Authors: Yoon Jeong Jang, Minseok Seo, Bal-Kum Han, Gung-Pyo Lee

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0690

Genetic and Genomic Resources for Maize Transformation

Presenting Authors: Guifang Lin, Yan Liu, Tej Man Tamang, Jun Zheng, Mingxia Zhao, Ha Le, Cheng He, Junjie Fu, Myeong-Je Cho, Sunghun Park, Hairong Wei, Frank F. White, Yunjun Liu, Guoying Wang, Sanzhen Liu

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

PgmNR: PE0782

Combining Various Genomic Strategies With New Technologies to Decipher the Complex Structure of Plant Genomes

Presenting Authors: Stephane Cauet, Nathalie Rodde, Carine Satgé, Margaux-Alison Fustier, Caroline Callot, William Marande, Sandrine Arribat, Arnaud Bellec, Sonia Vautrin

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0095

High MW DNA Extraction From Diverse Animal and Plant Species

Presenting Authors: Michelle Kim, Renee Fedak, Duncan Kilburn, Jeffrey Burke, Kelvin Liu

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0113

De novo Haplotype Phased Genome Assembly and Genomic Selection of Buffaloes in India

Presenting Authors: Ananthasayanam Sudhakar, Harish Kothandaraman, Nilesh Nayee, Sujit Saha, Dushyant Singh Baghel, Swapnil Gajjar, Benjamin D. Rosen, Curtis P. Van Tassell, Michael C. Schatz

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0373

A Long Reads-Based Trio-Binning De-Novo Assembly of the North American Atlantic Salmon Genome

Presenting Authors: Ananthasayanam Sudhakar, Harish Kothandaraman, Nilesh Nayee, Sujit Saha, Dushyant Singh Baghel, Swapnil Gajjar, Benjamin D. Rosen, Curtis P. Van Tassell, Michael C. Schatz

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0425

A Multiomics Toolbox to Advance Avian Research

Presenting Authors: Ashley E. Meyer, LaDeana Hillier, Erich D. Jarvis, Giulio Formenti, Olivier Fedrigo, Bettina Haase, Jacquelyn Mountcastle, Jennifer Balacco, Christine G. Elsik, Yvonne Drechsler, Nicholas Anthony, Ron Okimoto, Arang Rhie, Adam M. Phillippy, Hans H. Cheng, Wesley Warren

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0449

Chromosome-Level Genome and Comparative Analyses of Duck Uncover Genome and Chromatin Architecture Evolution of Birds

Presenting Authors: Jing Li, Jilin Zhang, Zhengkui Zhou, Qi Zhou

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0459

Efforts to Create Reference Quality Rat Genomes

Presenting Authors: Yanchao Pan, Bilge Ozel, Tristan Jong, David Ashbrook, Clifton Dalgard, Leah Catherine Solberg Woods, Hao Chen, Robert Williams, Abraham Palmer, Huda Akil, Jun Li

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0477

Genome Assembly of Five Different Brassica oleracea Morphotypes

Presenting Authors: Chengcheng Cai, Johan Bucher, Fernanda A. de F. Guedes, Richard Finkers, Guusje Bonnema

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0587

Discovery of Structural Variation with Whole Genome Sequences and Bionano Genome Maps in Maize

Presenting Authors: Ha Le, Guifang Lin, Pierre A. Migeon, Jie Ren, Sanzhen Liu

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0775

Improved Genome Assembly for Aegilops tauschii with the Aid of Optical Maps and Whole Genome SMRT Sequencing

Presenting Authors: Le Wang, Tingting Zhu, Karin R. Deal, Jan Dvorak, Ming-Cheng

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0915

Insights into Rye Biology and Triticea Relationships Based on a Chromosome-Scale Genome Assembly

Presenting Author:

Date, Time: Monday, January 13, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

PgmNR: PO0984

Learn more by visiting Bionano's Booth # 325 at the PAG XXVIII and visiting https://bionanogenomics.com/

