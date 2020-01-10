Matthews International Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M a tt he w s I n t e r na t i o nal C o r po r a ti on (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call Friday, January 31, 2020 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: 201-689-8471 Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.matw.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Friday, February 14, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13697979, or access the webcast replay at www.matw.com , where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build our clients' brands and consumers' desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

