NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 09, 2020
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Feb. 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on Jan. 31, 2020. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.91 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings
Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE:NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings' subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. When current outstanding transactions close, NW Natural Water expects to serve approximately 62,000 people through nearly 25,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley
Phone: 503-721-2530
Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com

