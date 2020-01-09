La-Z-Boy to Present at ICR Conference 2020

MONROE, Mich., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, CFO, will present at the ICR Conference 2020, in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. The presentation will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and will be archived for 365 days. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ .



This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy's financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 559 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

