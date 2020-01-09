Neural Analytics Appoints Diane M. Bryant as Chairman and CEO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neural Analytics, Inc., a medical robotics company developing and commercializing technologies to measure and track brain health, announced today it has appointed former Google Cloud COO Diane M. Bryant as Chairman and CEO, effective immediately. Leo Petrossian has resigned from his position as CEO and will be maintaining his company role as Co-Founder and President.



"Diane is a deeply experienced technologist and proven business leader with a very impressive track record growing businesses at world-class tech companies," said Nick Grouf, Member of the Neural Analytics' Board of Directors. "Her knowledge and expertise, specifically in commercializing data driven & machine learning businesses, will be invaluable as we continue to expand the adoption of our product offerings."

Ms. Bryant has more than three decades of executive leadership in enterprise IT solutions. Most recently, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of Google Cloud, where she focused on driving the scale and reach of the business including acceleration of customer adoption and development of next generation solutions. Prior to Google, Ms. Bryant spent 32 years at Intel. The last five years of which she was the President of the Data Center Group, including Intel's healthcare business, growing it to $19 billion in revenue in 2017. Before becoming Group President, she served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer, responsible for the corporate-wide information technology solutions and services that enable Intel's business.

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Neural Analytics. Through the application of technology, we have the opportunity to transform brain health care management. By applying machine learning, Neural Analytics' Lucid™ Robotic System can enable physicians to quickly recognize and diagnose critical brain conditions to tremendously improve patient care," said Diane Bryant, Neural Analytics Chairman and CEO. "I look forward to leading this strong team and driving adoption of the technology."

Diane Bryant serves on the boards of directors for United Technologies Corporation (UTC), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), several technology-based start-ups and the University of California, Davis Chancellor's Board of Advisors and the school's College of Engineering Board of Advisors.

During 2019 Neural Analytics announced the completion of a $25M Series C offering to support the commercial launch of its second-generation product, the Lucid™ Robotic System, and expand the market reach of its platform. Additionally, Neural Analytics enrolled the first patients into its CODEX Study that aims to broaden the collection of neurovascular data and explore the application of its technology in a wide range of neurological diseases.

About Neural Analytics

Neural Analytics, Inc. is a medical robotics company developing and commercializing technologies to measure and track brain health. The company's Lucid Robotic System (Lucid™ M1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound System® and NeuralBot™ System) is a robotically assisted ultrasound system for brain health assessment. It combines an all-in-one neurovascular ultrasound device, designed to non-invasively measure and display brain blood flow information under the guidance of a healthcare professional. The company's technology integrates ultrasound, robotics and machine learning to empower neurologists with critical information about brain health to make clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes.

