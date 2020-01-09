Novavax to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Presentation details are as follows:

Date and Time: Thursday, January 16, 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. P.T.

Location: California West, Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Live webcast: www.novavax.com , "Investors"/"Events"

A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section www.novavax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

