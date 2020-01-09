Altair to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

TROY, Mich., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, announced today that James Scapa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm EST in New York.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

