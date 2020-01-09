Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altair to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 09, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

TROY, Mich., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, announced today that James Scapa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm EST in New York.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga