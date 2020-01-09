Chembio Diagnostics Announces CEO Transition

MEDFORD, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced President and Chief Executive Officer John Sperzel has resigned for another opportunity. The Chembio Board of Directors has appointed Director Gail Page as Interim CEO and initiated an executive search process to identify a permanent CEO.



Gail Page has served on the Chembio Board of Directors since 2017. Currently she is a Venture Partner at Turret Capital Management. Previously Ms. Page was the President and CEO at Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), a publicly traded life sciences company, focused on diagnostics and bio-analytical solutions. Additionally, Ms. Page served as Chief Operating Officer of Luminex for three years after ascending to Senior Vice President during a 12-year tenure with Roche Biomedical / Laboratory Corporation of America.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank John for his contributions throughout his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavors. Under John's leadership, Chembio's position in the market has strengthened considerably. The implementation and advancement of several key initiatives have positioned the company for continued growth in existing markets and expansion into others with a proprietary leading technology platform. We are confident that the strong team here will continue to execute across these initiatives," said Kathy Davis, Chembio Board Chairman. "Our recent accomplishments have established a foundation for the next phase of growth and long-term success, and we are confident that Gail's experience and market knowledge will provide a smooth transition."

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company's patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which applications are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

