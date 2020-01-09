Market Overview

CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at Biotech Showcase Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 09, 2020 1:22pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, Washington, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that it will be presenting an update on the Company's clinical development programs and objectives for leronlimab (PRO 140) during the Biotech Showcase on January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PT. More information regarding the conference can be found here.  The Biotech Showcase is being held January 13 - 15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California. 

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and CEO of CytoDyn, will present an overview of the Company's clinical programs and provide insights into his vision for CytoDyn in 2020, starting with its first BLA submission of leronlimab (PRO 140) and the future of leronlimab as a potential cancer therapy.  Dr. Pourhassan's presentation is Monday, January 13 at 10:30 a.m. PT and a live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here and on the Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.cytodyn.com/.  This presentation will be followed by a breakout Q&A open to the conference participants. The webcast will be available approximately two hours after the webcast presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

Media:
Grace Fotiades
LifeSci Public Relations
gfotiades@lifescipublicrelations.com
(646) 876-502

Investors:
ir@cytodyn.com

 

