TCBI, SORL, and BREW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TCBI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Texas Capital's agreement to be acquired by Independent Bank Group, Inc. Shareholders of Texas Capital will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank for each share of Texas Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-texas-capital-bancshares-inc .

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: SORL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SORL Auto Part's agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the funds managed by a consortium. Shareholders of SORL Auto Parts will receive $4.72 in cash for each share of SORL Auto Parts owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sorl-auto-parts-inc .

Craft Beer Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BREW ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Craft Beer Alliance's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch. Shareholders of Craft Beer Alliance will receive $16.50 for each share of Craft Beer Alliance owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-craft-brew-alliance-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: