Verizon Media announces Rathi Murthy as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media today announced the appointment of Rathi Murthy as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Rathi will oversee Verizon Media's global technology strategy, leading the company's continued innovations in 5G, advertising and content, commerce and subscriptions.



"Rathi is a stellar technology leader who, for over 20 years, has driven growth for some of the world's biggest companies, including Gap, American Express and eBay," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media. "As our business continues to evolve in new ways, we are excited to add her wealth of experience and believe it will be invaluable for us in support of our mission of connecting people to their passions."



Widely recognized as a transformative technology executive, Rathi joins Verizon Media from Gap Inc. where she was CTO, leading all technology and operations -- including 2,500 employees -- across the company's portfolio of brands. Prior to that, Rathi held senior leadership roles at American Express, overseeing technology development for prepaid and alternative payments as the company expanded globally. Rathi has also served as a senior engineering lead at eBay and Yahoo.



"Verizon Media is in an exciting new phase of growth and is leading in 5G technology. I look forward to amplifying that success with an innovative technology roadmap," said Murthy. "I will work together with our world-class product teams and customers to advance our technology and deliver maximum value to our growing business partners."



Under Rathi's leadership, Verizon Media will continue to take advantage of the 5G revolution, delivering 5G-powered innovations that transform content and commerce experiences for consumers, partners and advertisers.



A powerful voice for women in technology, Rathi was named one of the country's Top Women CTOs in 2017, and one of the Most Influential Women in Payments in 2015.

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.



Media contact:

Allison Butler

202.669.9887

allison.butler@verizonmedia.com