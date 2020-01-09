Canadian Channel Partners Take The Conference to The West Coast to Be Hosted In The Picturesque Vancouver City On April 23rd, 2020.

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy Inc. announces their next Canadian Channel Partners conference to be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel in Vancouver on April 23rd, 2020 making it the first official West Coast event for telecom, IT, cloud & cybersecurity channel partners.



This event gives telecom, IT, cloud & cybersecurity professionals in the channel community a new opportunity to network, gain knowledge, and share experiences about the telecom & emerging tech, VoIP, SD-WAN, cloud and cybersecurity field.

Xeo has been supporting the Canadian channel partners community MSPs, VARs and consultants for the past four years by helping them elevate their business prowess and network through these annual Canadian channel partners conferences.

"The telecom and cloud marketplace is evolving to include all global players and the Canadian Channel Partners conference is an excellent way for me to learn what's new and exciting in the Canadian telecom & IT world. Any telecom reseller that wants to survive this fast-changing world must attend these conferences," said Nathan Hashman, VP, Bus Dev for Integrated Telecom Solution Sourcing Inc, Managed Service Providers from Calgary.

Stringent laws and regulations surrounding the Canadian business segments while protecting the consumers and businesses from misuse of digital technology also make it cost-prohibitive for technology vendors to make that initial contact with potential channel partners and prospects. Canadian Channel Partners conference aims at providing technology vendors with a channel-specific avenue where they can meet and engage with prospective MSPs, VARs and cloud & cybersecurity consultants without facing the repercussions of anti-spam laws & regulations.

"The Canadian Channel Partners conference was an excellent platform to network with the partner community of Canada and to be part of the evolution of this ecosystem," said Bernard Breton, Chief Executive Consultant for Adaptiv Networks.

Xeo Marketing works extensively to enable the Canadian telecom & IT channel and to support emerging technologies in Canada. From conducting industry surveys to providing analyst reports on emerging technologies, Xeo is continually striving towards delivering value to the entire ICT community – channel partner and technology vendors alike.

"While there were several customer/end-user facing events in Canada, we found that there was an evident gap for channel-facing events in the Canadian telecom & IT segment. Canadian Channel Partners conference is our attempt to address this gap and to bring the ICT channel community under a single umbrella for information exchange and peer networking," said Monali Supramanyam, Strategic Marketing & Communications Director for Xeo.

Do not miss out and join Xeo and the extended telecom & IT channel partner community at the Vancouver Canadian Channel Partners West Coast event in April!

About Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy:

Recognized as the top technology marketing company in Canada, Xeo Marketing is a B2B strategic consultancy and marketing organization. Powered by experienced industry experts, Xeo Marketing works with businesses in the fast-paced, high-tech sector and tech & AI start-ups of all sizes. Xeo helps the organizations in the B2B tech-sector capture the market share and grow their revenue, by providing them with affordable growth strategies and marketing services through innovative ways to leverage the modern marketing channels like social media and mobile.

About Canadian Channel Partners Conference

Canadian Channel Partners conference and Xeo.ai is the brainchild of Xeo Marketing.

Working as a catalyst that connects different user groups of the ICT community, Xeo struggled with the lack of transparency within these user groups. Xeo quickly realized the need for a smart, connected platform that would provide a seamless service to buyers, channel partners and technology vendors alike. Xeo recognized the need for various users to connect instantaneously and efficiently to make informed decisions, saving them valuable time and resources. With that in mind, Xeo launched the xeo.ai ICT platform that connects multiple users on a single platform to provide a simplified buying experience for an end-to-end cloud, telecom and emerging tech solutions. Canadian Channel Partners conference is yet another avenue to help connect the channel partners with technology vendors.

For information Xeo Marketing, please visit www.xeo.marketing . For more information on the Xeo AI platform, please visit www.xeo.ai or follow @xeo_ai on Twitter. For information on the Canadian Channel Partners conference visit www.canadianchannelpartners.com

